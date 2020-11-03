By Trend

By bombarding the border units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Armenian side is trying to provoke Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

“Over the past period, our units in the Tovuz, Gubadly and Jabrayil districts have come under fire from the territory of the Berd, Chambarak and Gafan regions of Armenia,” said the spokesman.

“By shelling the Azerbaijani units stationed in the border areas, the Armenians are trying provoke us,” Eyvazov noted.

“Currently, fighting is going in the direction of Aghdara, Khojavand, Zangilan and Gubadly. The Armenian side retreated, suffering losses. Our troops are in full control of the operational situation. Unlike Armenians, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces only target military targets. We recommend that mercenaries on our occupied territories to lay down their arms and surrender,” said Eyvazov.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz