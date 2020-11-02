By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that the Azerbaijani people will soon be briefed about the villages liberated from the Armenian occupation.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Turkey’s former prime minister, Binali Yildirim, in Baku on 2 November.

“Turkey has always stood by Azerbaijan. During this period, our unity was further strengthened. As you know, the Patriotic War is now underway, there are good results, many cities and villages have been liberated from the occupiers. I inform the Azerbaijani people about this almost every week. The liberation of new villages will be announced today. Preliminary reports have already been received,” Aliyev said.

He added that Azerbaijan will continue its just cause until the end and expel the occupiers from its lands.

Aliyev hailed Turkey’s moral support and described statements earlier made by senior Turkish officials as very significant.

He spoke about efforts made so far to draw Turkey and Azerbaijan closer in major international projects and underlined the Baku-Tbilisi-Qars railway project led by Binali Yildirim as one of them. The president said that there will be other projects in the future and the two countries will further continue their successful cooperation.

In turn, Binali Yildirim said that Turkey had stood by Azerbaijan since the start of the Karabakh war and praised Azerbaijan’s efforts to liberate its occupied lands.

Yildirim also briefed Aliyev about the course of rescue operations in Turkey’s Izmir.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz