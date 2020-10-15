By Trend

The oppression of representatives of other peoples by Armenians didn’t happen suddenly, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Albanian-Udi Christian Community Robert Mobili said, Trend reports referring to the website of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to Mobili, Armenians also oppressed Christians, and for the last 30 years, they began oppressing Azerbaijanis.

As the chairman said, all countries bordering Armenia - Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, as well as Russia are multi-ethnic and multi-confessional states.

"Armenia is the only mono-ethnic, mono-confessional country. This is because Armenians demand that only they live in this country and obey the Armenian Church,” he noted.

“The public opinion created by Armenians is also a big blow for us. The Tsarist Russian Empire created the opportunity for the formation of this public opinion to please its interests to allow Armenians to create Armenia, and today they have an unrealizable dream of establishing a great Armenian state," Mobili stressed.

The head of the community added that the globally recognized Albanian Apostolic Church and its heritage have nothing to do with Armenians. After achieving numerical superiority in Nagorno Karabakh by oppressing the local population, they began to Armenize local monuments.

"It’s impossible to erase history from the stones no matter how they falsify the monuments. If we examine these monuments, we’ll see that this history cannot be erased, because the architectural style of these monuments is unique. Armenians not only falsified the local Albanian churches but also destroyed all Islamic monuments, which is a fact," summed up Mobili.

