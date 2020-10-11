By Trend

On October 11, 2020, at around 2 AM midnight, the rockets, shelled by the Armenian troops on Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan that is fully outside of the battlefield, in rude violation of humanitarian ceasefire, ruined an apartment building fully, as the residents remained under the rubble, Trend reports referring to Ministry Emergency Situations.

The relevant forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations involved in the scene, rescued 17 injured people and removed 9 corpses from under the ruins.

The search and rescue operations have been completed, taking into account that no one was left under the rubble according to the relevant agencies.

The Armenian Armed Forces, flagrantly violating norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to it, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, continue to deliberately target the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and intensively bombard densely populated settlements.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

