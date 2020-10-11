By Trend

Armenia has once again demonstrated its criminal nature, showed that it is a terrorist country and does not respect any humanitarian norms, Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova told Trend.

“The fact that Armenia was shelling the Azerbaijani unarmed civilians is nothing more than its public humiliation in front of the whole world,” Gafarova added.

"This attack once again clearly shows to the whole world that Azerbaijan’s struggle is fair while Armenia’s fight is contemptible," the speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament added.

“Amid these events, the Azerbaijani people are more sure that victory is ours,” Gafarova noted. “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

The Armenian Armed Forces, flagrantly violating norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to it, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, continue to deliberately target the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and intensively bombard densely populated settlements.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

