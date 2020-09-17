By Trend

Armenia’s provocations in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district again showed that Armenia is the main obstacle to the stability in the region, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran said, Trend reports on Sept. 16.

“Armenia resorts to the provocations to divert attention from its internal problems,” Kiran added.

"These provocations are the external demonstration of internal problems,” deputy foreign minister said. “Since its establishment, Armenia has given the region nothing but pain and lawlessness.”

“We are always close to Azerbaijan in terms of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and international law," Kiran said.

--

