By Trend

On August 15 at 16:20, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Aug. 15.

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.

---

