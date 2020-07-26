By Trend

MPs and senators, serving as members of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group sent an appeal to French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the provocations committed by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora.

"Armenia has been holding the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan under occupation for about 30 years," said the letter. "In recent days, the Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire on the state border in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district. As a result of the Armenian provocation, 12 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army and one civilian were killed.".

"France, together with Russia and the US, within the OSCE Minsk Group, participates in negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Armenia is disregarding the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan," said the letter.

The authors of the appeal called on the international community, including France, to put pressure on Armenia in order to comply with the norms of international law, asked the French President, as the head of one of the co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group and a permanent member of the UNSC, to take urgent steps.