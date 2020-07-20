By Aisha Jabbarova

President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has instructed the foundation to keep under control concerns of the families of the 12 Azerbaijani soldiers killed during the Armenian provocation on the border Tovuz region recently.

Under Aliyeva’s instructions, representative of the Foundation visited the families of Major General Polad Hashimov in Sumgayit and Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev in Baku, Azertag reported on July 20.

It was noted during the visits that the care of the families of the servicemen killed in the Tovuz region will be under the control of the foundation upon the instructions of Mehriban Aliyeva. It was also noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, along with the Azerbaijani government has always paid great attention to the families of martyrs.

In the coming days, representatives of the foundation will visit the families of fallen soldiers in Agstafa, Tovuz, Gazakh, Ismayilli, Bilasuvar and Masalli districts.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region. Three Azerbaijani servicemen died while thwarting the Armenian attack.

Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars and tanks during the night leading to July 13. Azerbaijan also downed an Armenian UAV.

Azerbaijan lost 12 servicemen, including an army general, during cross-border clashes from July 12 till July 16. Armenian forces have also been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz. An Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces on July 14.

