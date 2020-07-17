By Trend

The Armenians committed a provocation against Azerbaijanis in London, Trend reports referring to the message disseminated in social networks on July 17.

“During a peaceful rally of the Azerbaijanis in front of the Armenian embassy in London, the Armenians came to blows by attacking one of the Azerbaijanis, injuring him,” said the explanation for the video. "The London police had to separate the sides.”

The rally of the Azerbaijanis took place following several days of gross ceasefire violations by Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz region. Armed clashes that took place both during days and nights resulted in casualties.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

