By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has said that fresh Armenian attack on Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on July 16, which targeted civilians, openly demonstrates Yerevan’s intention to commit new acts of aggression and to strengthen the effects of its aggressive policy by use of force.

The ministry said that Armenian forces fired at civilian infrastructure from large-caliber small arms and artillery in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, Dondar Gushchu and Vahidli villages on July 16. A soldier of the Azerbaijan army was killed during the attack.

Armenia grossly violates the norms and principles of the international law, including the international humanitarian law, the ministry said.

“The Armenian leadership, which is trying to strengthen its aggressive foreign policy and divert the attention of the international community from its responsibility for the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and to hide its unsuccessful domestic policy, must realize that Azerbaijan will never reconcile with the fact of the occupation of internationally recognized territories and a centimeter of Azerbaijani lands will not remain under occupation,” the statement said.

The ministry reminded that the only source of tension in the region is Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and the adjacent seven districts and the violation of fundamental rights and freedoms of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis.

“Azerbaijan has always stated that supports the political settlement of the conflict; however, this must not mean that the negotiations will continue forever. Azerbaijan supports the result-oriented negotiations and expects the mediation efforts to be made by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group exactly in this sphere,” the ministry said.

It stressed that the Armenian leadership is fully responsible for the tension on the front line and all possible consequences.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region.

___

Follow us on Twitter@AzerNews