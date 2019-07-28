By Trend

The Armenian side continues its provocations against the border combat positions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, located on the contact line of troops on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 09:00 AM the enemy snipers fired at the fighting positions in several directions and military vehicles of the Azerbaijani Army moving in the opposite direction.

The firing points of the enemy snipers were silenced by response fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz