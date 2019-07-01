By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia’s stance on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict puts at risk the implementation of the Dushanbe agreement signed during a summit of CIS leaders, Malik Ayub Sumbal, Geopolitical Analyst, Commentator and Columnist, said in an interview with Azernews.

He said that Azerbaijan always acted like a very responsible country following international rules, norms and law.

The expert pointed out that the world witnesses the Armenian aggression.

Commenting on the involvement of the possible Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh to conflict settlement process, he said this attitude would definitely help towards the settlements of this conflict because they are the major affected people.

"The global and regional powers should take this matter seriously to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that may escalate into a full-fledge war in the South Caucasus," the analyst noted.

Speaking about the recent repeated Armenian provocations, in particular the killing of Azerbaijani servicemen on the frontline, the expert mentioned that Azerbaijan has been always on the defensive, not attacking position on border front that is the reason behind the loss of the Azerbaijan servicemen.

As to the possibility of Armenia's planning to attack on Nakhchivan, the expert stressed that Armenia is not in any position to open a new war front due to its crippled financial situation.

"However, if Armenia tries to create any jeopardous atmosphere in the region, it would be more damaging for Armenia. Azerbaijan has more defense power as compared to Armenia," Malik Ayub Sumbal concluded.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries arose in 1988 due to the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions - 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan - are under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces.

From April to November 1993, four resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were adopted by the UN Security Council. All of them expressed support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and spelled out a requirement for the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenia refuses to comply with these resolutions to this day.