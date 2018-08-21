By Rashid Shirinov

German MP Albert Weiler made illegal visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in 2014 and 2016, and therefore his name has been included in the list of “undesirable persons” since that period, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend on August 21.

He was commenting on reports in the Bild newspaper about the ban on the German MP’s entry into the territory of Azerbaijan.

“Some foreign media noted that as if his name was included in this list only now. This is incorrect information, as the name of Weiler has been in the list of “undesirable persons” since 2014. This man made illegal visits to the territory of Azerbaijan occupied by the armed forces of Armenia,” the spokesman noted.

Hajiyev stressed that it is necessary to respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and laws of other countries, and in this context illegal visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are unacceptable.

He added that at the same time Azerbaijan takes a constructive position on this issue, and if the persons who do not conduct activities directly against Azerbaijan send letters of apology and express respect for the territorial integrity and laws of Azerbaijan, the exclusion of their names from the list of “undesirable persons” may be considered and such experience already exists.

“If this person addresses us, we can consider this case, but such appeals from him have not been received so far. Therefore, there is a ban on his entry into the territory of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said.

Names of any individuals paying unauthorized visits to Nagorno-Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia are included in the Foreign Ministry’s list of “undesirable persons.” The ministry and diplomatic missions pay special attention to the illegal activity in the occupied areas of the country.

Baku has repeatedly warned foreign officials and diplomats of illegality of visits to its territories that are occupied by Armenia, calling them contradictory to international law. The work is constantly carried out to prevent such illegal actions.

