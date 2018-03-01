By Rashid Shirinov

The Azerbaijani youth, having interfered in the event held in the building of the European Parliament, has once again prevented provocative propaganda of Armenia.

It was planned to hold a propaganda event in the building of the European Parliament on February 28, with the support of the Armenian lobby in Brussels and deputies of the European Parliament who are wanted by Azerbaijan.

However, the representatives of Azerbaijani youth who joined the event put pro-Armenian speakers in a difficult position after the speeches ended. The youth noted that the Armenian lobby is trying to deceive the international community and deliberately represents the Armenian side as the only one suffering from the conflict.

After that, Frank Engel, a pro-Armenian member of the European Parliament, announced a minute of silence in memory of all the victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and left the hall.

Armenian Diaspora and lobbies often try to use the international arena to distort the essence of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as to present this region of Azerbaijan as allegedly Armenian. However, Azerbaijan effectively responses to such provocative attempts and timely prevents them.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a lengthy war that ended with signing of a fragile ceasefire in 1994. Since the war, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

While the OSCE Minsk Group acted as the only mediator in resolution of the conflict, the occupation of the territory of the sovereign state with its internationally recognized boundaries has been left out of due attention of the international community for years.

Until now, Armenia ignores four UN Security Council resolutions on immediate withdrawal from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, thus keeping tension high in the region.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz