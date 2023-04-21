Azerbaijan registers 24 more COVID-19 cases, 81 recoveries

21 April 2023 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detected 24 new COVID-19 cases, 81 patients have recovered, and 2 have died.

Up until now, 831,065 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,480 of them have recovered, and 10,222 people have died. Currently, 363 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 319 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,581,147 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, as many as 8 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 7 citizens, the second dose – 1 citizen.

Totally, up until now, 13,958,962 vaccine doses were administered, 5,409,753 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,880,516 people – the second dose, 3,402,597 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,096 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

