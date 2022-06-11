Azerbaijan confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

11 June 2022 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detected 7 new COVID-19 cases, 10 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,870 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,086 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 69 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,468 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,921,407 tests have been conducted so far.

