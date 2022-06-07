Azerbaijan confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries

7 June 2022 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected ten new COVID-19 cases, seven patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,820 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,049 of them have recovered, and 9,714 people have died. Currently, 57 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,508 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,911,894 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 2,340 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 7.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 333 citizens, the second dose to 226, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,588 citizens. Some 193 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,736,177 vaccine doses were administered, 5,349,659 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,850,191 people - the second dose, 3,289,483 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,844 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

