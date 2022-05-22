Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

22 May 2022 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Some 2,483 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 221 citizens, the second dose to 270, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,803 citizens. Some 189 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,707,006 vaccine doses were administered, 5,345,824 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,847,442 people - the second dose, 3,269,214 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 244,526 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

