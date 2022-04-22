By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 12 new COVID-19 cases, 18 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,457 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,621 of them have recovered, and 9,707 people have died. Currently, 129 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,331 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,788,729 tests have been conducted so far.

