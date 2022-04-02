By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 40 new COVID-19 cases, 36 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,019 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,974 of them have recovered, and 9,697 people have died. Currently, 348 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,297 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,710,309 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 12,558 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,069 citizens, the second one to 1,180 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 9,718 citizens. Some 591 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,481,759 vaccine doses were administered, 5,326,364 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,827,053 people - the second dose, 3,098,441 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 229,901 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

