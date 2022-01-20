By Trend

Some 26,784 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,619 citizens, the second one - 2,651 citizens and the booster dose – 21,514.

In total, up until now, 11,756,566 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,208,739 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,723,586 people - the second dose and 1,824,241 people - the booster dose.

