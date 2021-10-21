By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,005 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 21.

Some 1,011 patients have recovered and 20 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 509,862 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 481,696 patients have recovered, 6,829 people have died. Currently, 21,337 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,533 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,069,352 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,289,672 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5,007,726 citizens, and the second one to 4,281,946 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 32,200 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

