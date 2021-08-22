By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,069 new COVID-19 cases, 1,180 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.22 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 391,506 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 345,783 of them have recovered, and 5,308 people have died. Currently, 40,415 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,976 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,319,841 tests have been conducted so far.

---

