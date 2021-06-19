By Trend

Some 38,076 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 22,837 citizens, and the second one to 17,872 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,956,663 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,931,642 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,025,021 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

