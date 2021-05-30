By Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 141 new COVID-19 cases, 486 patients have recovered and 4 patients have died, Trend reports on May 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 333,864 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 324,103 of them have recovered, and 4,907 people have died. Currently, 4,854 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,535 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,509,174 tests have been conducted so far.