Azerbaijan registered 660 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 9.

Some 1,539 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 326,716 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 306,119 patients have recovered, 4,680 people have died. Currently, 15,917 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,474 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,330,985 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,687,397 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,005,678 citizens, and the second one to 681,719 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 25,625 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

