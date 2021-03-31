By Trend

Some 218,790 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech anti-COVID vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan within eight weeks, Rosie Grieves, Chief Communications Officer of the GAVI Alliance (the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation), said.

Grieves made the remarks during a video conference meeting with chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev, Trend reports on March 30.

"Given the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan and the fact that it was among the first countries which started vaccinating against coronavirus, as well as the shortage of the anti-COVID vaccine at the initial stage, the supply of anti-COVID vaccines to Azerbaijan is scheduled for April," Grieves added.

