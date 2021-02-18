By Trend

COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan which started on January 18, 2021, continues, Trend reports on Feb.17.

Initially, persons from the risk group - health workers - were vaccinated.

Further, persons over 65 years of age, who also belong to the risk group, passed the vaccination. During this period, law enforcement officers, military personnel, and civil servants have been also vaccinated.

Since February 17, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccination of 50-years and older citizens and 2 days before that their registration have started in Azerbaijan. They can take the queue for the vaccination online by linking to https://randevu.its.gov.az/.

The vaccination is currently underway in the US, European countries, Turkey, and other developed countries, and Azerbaijan is also among these leading countries.

