By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,112 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 14.

Some 2,923 patients have recovered and 44 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 178,986 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 114,841 patients have recovered, 1,966 people have died. Currently, 62,179 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,045 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,963,348 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

