By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,189 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 3.

Some 2,072 patients have recovered and 40 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 133,733 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 81,234 patients have recovered, 1,510 people have died. Currently, 50,989 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 17,609 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,781,218 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz