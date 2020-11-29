By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 4,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,985 patients have recovered and 38 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 118,195 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 73,676 of them have recovered, and 1,361 people have died. Currently, 43,158 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,581 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,718,235 tests have been conducted so far.

