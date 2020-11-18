By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,239 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 18.

Some 1,217 patients have recovered and 25 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 81,397 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 58,111 patients have recovered, 1,030 people have died. Currently, 22,256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,134 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,549,568 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

