By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 146 new COVID-19 cases, 154 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up till now, 39,188 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 36,755 of them have recovered, and 575 people have died. Currently, 1,858 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,886 tests were carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,054,792 tests have been conducted so far.