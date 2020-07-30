By Ayya Lmahamad

The International Bank of Azerbaijan and the organization for the State Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency Specialists have arranged visit of medical experts from Turkey to help the country’s fight against COVID-19.

The medical specialists are employees of hospitals and medical centers of Acibadem medical center in Turkey and will work at "Yeni Clinic" hospital. The visit will help exchange of experience between the two countries’ health workers.

Earlier on July 8, a group of COVID-19 specialists from Turkey and Russia visited Azerbaijan as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country. In addition, on July 13, 115 specialists from Cuba arrived to Azerbaijan to counter the spread of coronavirus disease.

It should be noted that the International Bank of Azerbaijan has initially supported measures to combat coronavirus infection as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy. Earlier, the Bank transferred AZN 2 million to the coronavirus fight support fund. At the same time, innovative solutions were provided for corporate and individual customers of the bank, eliminating the need to visit the bank's branches, and entrepreneurs were given preferential conditions for certain products.

Azerbaijan registered its first COVID-19 case on February 28 and introduced the special quarantine regime on March 24.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz