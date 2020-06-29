By Ayya Lmahamad

Nineteen Azerbaijani doctors participating in the REACT-C19 project have completed their work in Baku and the country’s districts, the World Health Organization (WHO) Azerbaijani office reported in its official website on June 29.

The project, implemented as part of measures to combat COVID-19 and aimed to increase basic skills in hospitals, lasted for three months.

The project started in the middle of April with the arrival to Baku of 19 Azerbaijani doctors currently working in Turkey.

To date, all 19 doctors involved in the project have completed their work in Baku and the regions, and were awarded with certificates.

The project was aimed at accelerated development of basic skills in hospitals allocated in the regions for treatment of patients infected with new type of coronavirus.

Specialists in prevention and control of infection, triage, management of infection cases and SARS were represented in each of four teams of Azerbaijani doctors, coming from Turkey. These specialist were trained at selected universities of Turkey, gained practical experience in these spheres and received relevant instructions.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was the first country to implement REACT-C19 project.

The Rapid Scale-up of Essential Capacities for COVID-19 (REACT-C19) project has been launched upon the initiative of the World Health Organization, with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, TABIB, and the Ministry of Health, in a bid to strengthen basic skills related to measures to combat coronavirus COVID-19 in hospitals in Azerbaijani regions. Nineteen doctors in the specialty areas of infectious diseases, pulmonology, anesthesiology and reanimation, internal medicine, currently working in Turkey, formed the backbone of the REACT-C19 teams.

