Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the world and its appearance in neighboring countries, special laboratories and units have been deployed in Azerbaijan to combat COVID-19, Trend reports referring to the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

Units and improved special laboratories that meet international standards have been deployed in the country's regions.

At present, 19 such laboratories operate in Azerbaijan, six of which are located in Baku. These laboratories are envisaged for inspection of goods intended for import and export, determining the quality of food products and ensuring veterinary and phytosanitary safety.

The special laboratories have the ability to quickly respond to emergency calls on the coronavirus and are equipped with PZR kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), and disinfectants for testing for the COVID-19. Laboratory assistants and doctors working here have received special training in laboratory testing of the disease.

Moreover, mobile laboratories, that can quickly reach any part of the country and conduct an emergency inspection in case of any suspicion of a virus, have also been deployed.

To maintain epidemiological and epizootic stability in the country, the veterinary laboratory is also equipped with all necessary equipment, tools and professional staff.

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and virologists from the National Institute of Health (NIH) of the US reviewed special laboratories set up throughout the country and praised their activities, noting that the conditions at them comply with all international biosafety standards and rules.

To protect against infectious diseases and prevent the spread of diseases, the agency calls on citizens to comply with food safety standards and be guided only by official information.

