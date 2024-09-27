Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations contains fire in paint shop in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]

27 September 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

A fire has broken out on Suleyman Ahmadov Street in the Khatai district of Baku, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has contained the fire at a paint production facility, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas.

Several vehicles in the facility's yard were burned during the fire. It has been reported that the fire covered approximately 5-6 sot of the "Yurd F" LLC paint workshop.

It was noted that specialists are collecting air samples using special devices to assess the level of air pollution caused by the black smoke emitted into the atmosphere.

Six emergency medical teams have been dispatched to the scene. Additionally, forces from the Ministry's State Fire Protection Service, Special Risk Rescue Service, and Baku Regional Center have been mobilized to the area.

Due to the fire, traffic restrictions have been imposed on vehicles traveling from 8 November Avenue towards the mentioned street. Police officers have also been deployed to the scene to ensure security and implement safety measures.

---

Fatima Latifova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter:

@fatimalatifova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz