International conference on Black and Caspian Freight Forum underway in Baku

The international conference titled "Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2024: Corridors, Cargo, Infrastructure" is currently being held in Baku. The event focuses on key logistical challenges and opportunities in the region, with discussions centered on several crucial topics.

According to Azernews, the main themes include:

Exploring new opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor),

Assessing Azerbaijan's potential as a transit hub for international transport corridors,

Highlighting the importance of Kazakhstan and Georgia in transit and transport routes,

Turkey’s expanding logistics infrastructure,

Export strategies for grain and oil crops from Kazakhstan and Ukraine,

Key suppliers and routes for fertilizer imports,

The role of containerization in increasing cargo flow,

Development and adaptation of seaports and terminals in the region to handle new loads,

Emerging trends in legal frameworks and insurance of logistical risks.

The event offers a comprehensive platform to address logistical dynamics affecting the Black Sea and Caspian regions. Further updates on the conference will follow.

