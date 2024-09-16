English model Naomi Campbell visits Heydar Aliyev Center [VIDEO]

16 September 2024 00:44 (UTC+04:00)

World-famous supermodel Naomi Campbell, who arrived in Baku to watch the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, visited the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Azernews reports, citing Day.Az that Campbell got acquainted with cars, Azerbaijani national clothes, carpets, and also looked at exhibits reflecting the history and culture of Azerbaijan, inexhaustible natural resources, centuries-old history, and cultural heritage of our country.

Recall that on September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 consultant Flavio Briatore and British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

