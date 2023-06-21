Azerbaijani film ranks third at 3rd Altyn Saka Animation Film Festival

21 June 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani film “Date” ranked third at the 3rd Altyn Saka Animation Film Festival held in Kazakhstan. 41 animated films from Turkic-speaking countries joined the festival.

The director of the animated film "Date" produced by the "OB FILM" studio is Jeyhun Turksoy, the composer is Shamsi Tagiyev, and the screenwriter and producer is Orkhan Behbid.

The Festival jury consists of film experts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan was represented in the jury by an employee of "Azerbaijanfilm" film studio, screenwriter Ramil Alakbarov.

The film narrates about a boy who cannot memorize the occupation dates of Azerbaijani regions from his school diary. He falls asleep after playing with his toys. In a dream, the toys turn into real military equipment and triumph over the enemy. The child wakes up, opens the diary and proudly watches the occupation dates being crossed out in red.

