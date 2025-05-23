National Libraries of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan sign MoC [PHOTOS]

23 May 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) has been officially signed between the National Libraries of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan during a ceremony held in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.

The agreement was inked by the director of the Azerbaijani National Library, Karim Tahirov, and the director of the Tajikistan National Library, Farzalizada Jumakhon

This memorandum provides a framework for enhanced collaboration between the two institutions, emphasising the exchange of books, publications, and other cultural materials to foster mutual understanding and strengthen the cultural ties between the two nations.

It also sets the stage for joint activities and projects aimed at promoting literacy, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting scholarly research.

Furthermore, the agreement envisions organising a series of commemorative events dedicated to prominent historical and cultural figures from both Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

These events are intended to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of each country, promote bilateral cultural exchanges, and deepen the appreciation of their shared history and achievements.

Recall that the Azerbaijani literature corner has been recently opened at the Tajikistan National Library. The opening ceremony took place as part of the Azerbaijani Culture Days held in Tajikistan.

The corner offers more than 250 publications. It includes editions related to Azerbaijan's history, culture, literature, and contemporary development.

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan share a long-standing friendship rooted in common cultural values, rich historical connections, and mutual respect. This enduring bond has grown over the years into a vibrant partnership, with cultural collaboration serving as a vital bridge that brings the two nations closer together.

The foundation of this close relationship was laid with the establishment of diplomatic relations on May 29, 1992. Since that time, bilateral cooperation has continued to develop across multiple spheres, with a particular emphasis on cultural engagement.

Today, cultural exchanges such as collaborations in classical music, joint artistic initiatives, and various intercultural projects have become a proud and cherished tradition between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. These ongoing efforts not only celebrate their shared heritage but also strengthen the enduring ties that unite the two nations on a cultural level.