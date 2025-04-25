Honored Artist Nijat Kazimov to hold seminar on theater art

25 April 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) successfully carries out project "Theater from Generation to Generation", Azernews reports.

With the support of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, a thematic seminar "Theater Pedagogy: Talent or Science?" will be held on the small stage on April 29.

The guest of the event, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, director, actor Nijat Kazimov will hold a discussion on the topics: theoretical and practical foundations of theater pedagogy, traditions and modernity in theater education, new creative trends.

The main goal of the seminar is to contribute to the development of the theater process in Azerbaijan by creating a platform of ideas and experience between generations, introduce modern world trends in youth theater, increase interest in this area, attracting young people to the formation of an active creative environment.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.