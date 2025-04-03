Baku Museum Center to hold concert in honor of composer Jalal Abbasov

3 April 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Contemporary Music Society and the Baku Museum Center are pleased to announce the next portrait concert as part of the joint project "Music Evenings at the Museum," Azernews reports.

On April 5, the Baku Museum Center will host a portrait concert dedicated to the works of composer and professor Jalal Abbasov.

The concert program will feature "Onsuz...", Meditations, String Quartet No. 2, and vocal cycles. The music pieces will be performed by Əkinçi Quartet, with soloists Farida Mammadova (soprano), Yulia Karimova (piano), Atabala Manafzade (piano), Mirkhalid Mammadzade (flute), Kamil Huseynzade (vibraphone) and Asim Khalilov (cello). The musical evening will be moderated by composer Firudin Allahverdi.

Honored Art Worker Jalal Abbasov graduated from the Composition Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli) in 1980, studying under the great composer Gara Garayev.

His music pieces include four symphonies, five cantatas, two string quartets, Postlude (for organ, in memory of Gara Garayev), the children's opera Joyful Spring, and many more.

In addition to his work as a composer, he is also known as a professor and author of scientific articles and lectures.

Entry to the concert is free.

