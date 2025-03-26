Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss prospect of co-op in the field of science [PHOTO]

26 March 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Ministry of Science and Education, the meeting discussed current cooperation between the countries in the field of science. The parties also exchanged views on potential development prospects.

A delegation led by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev held a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Chang Lih Kang within the framework of UNESCO's "Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Diplomacy".

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!