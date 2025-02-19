Baku Museum Center to hold concert dedicated to national composer

19 February 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Contemporary Music Society and the Baku Museum Center present its next portrait concert as part of the project "Music Nights at the Museum", Azernews reports.

On March 1, the Baku Museum Center will host a portrait concert dedicated to the work of composer and professor Aydin K. Azim. The event will be moderated by musicologist Vafa Abbasova.

The concert program includes the composer's works: La Makam, The Last Romulus, Flowing Water, Sonata-Poem, and Sonaxanım. Concert soloists: Humay Gasimzada (piano), Atabala Manafzadeh (piano), Fatima Nasirli (violin), Elshan Mammadov (oboe), Kamil Huseynzadeh (vibraphone).

Aydın K. Azim studied at the composition faculty of the Uzeyir Hajibayov Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now the Uzeyir Hajibayli Baku Music Academy) from 1964 to 1972, under the guidance of Gara Garayev.

From 1968 to 1996, he worked in various positions at the Azerbaijan State Television and Radio Committee.

In 1996–2005, he was invited to teach at the Mersin University State Conservatory in Turkiye, where he founded the composition department. After Azerbaijan regained independence, he arranged the national anthem.

Among his works are vocal cycles based on poems by Nazım Hikmat and Vagif Samadoglu, six preludes for piano, the symphonic tableau At the Depths of Life, the symphonic dream Day of Murder, the symphonic suite Laments, operettas, and many other compositions that have become valuable contributions to music history. Since 2005, Aydın K. Azim has been a professor at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Baku Music Academy. Entry is free.

