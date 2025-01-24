National artist demonstrated his art works in Estonia [PHOTOS]

24 January 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Nur has demonstrated his art works themed "Colorful Winter" at Kaja Cultural Center in Tallinn, Estonia, Azernews reports.

The artist's works, imbued with the atmosphere of his native Azerbaijan, transport viewers to an extraordinary world where the cold winter landscapes of Tallinn come to life through vibrant colors and expressive forms.

Using a palette of bold shades, the artist creates unique compositions that evoke emotions of warmth and comfort even in the coldest months of the year. Particular attention is drawn to the details: patterns inspired by Azerbaijani artistic traditions harmoniously blend with the winter motifs of Estonian nature.

Rovshan Nur is an Azerbaijani artist who has lived in Estonia for about twenty years. A participant in numerous international and Estonian exhibitions, he regularly holds events to introduce the residents of Estonia to the art and culture of Azerbaijan.

Rovshan Nur also organizes workshops, allowing anyone interested to engage with Azerbaijani national crafts and cultural traditions.

The exhibition will run until February 17, 2025.