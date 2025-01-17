Short film about first female pilot in East premiered in Baku [PHOTOS]

17 January 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Leyla Mammadbayova was a very brave woman who became the first female pilot in Azerbaijan, the Caucasus, Southern Europe, and the Middle East. She was a housewife with two young children, but she always dreamed of flying.

She started flying in 1931 and quickly became very good at it. She went to Moscow for more training and learned how to fly different types of planes. She even jumped out of a plane with a parachute, becoming the second woman in the Soviet Union to do so.

Leyla eventually became a leader in her squadron and later taught others how to fly at a club in Baku. She flew for many years, but stopped in 1949 and retired in 1961. She is remembered as a great teacher and helped train many skilled pilots.

Leyla Mammadbayova's story was so inspiring that it was made into movies. She will always be remembered as a hero and a pioneer in aviation history.

Her bravery and determination paved the way for other women to pursue their dreams of flying.

A short film dedicated to Leyla Mammadbayova has been premiered in Baku. The film titled "Səma xanımı" was produced by director and screenwriter Elvin Ahmadoglu with the support of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Azerbaijan Television, and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

During the presentation, it was noted that the film is dedicated to the memory of National Heroes of Azerbaijan Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Aliyeva, who tragically died in a plane crash last month, and those present honored their bright memory.

Leyla Mammadbayova, who left an indelible mark on the history of Azerbaijan with her love for her profession and heroism, became not only the first female pilot in the Caucasus and the East but also one of the first female parachutists in history.