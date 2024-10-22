Int'l Photo Contest "Children's Eye on Earth" starts [PHOTOS]

22 October 2024 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

The International Photo Contest "Children's Eye on Earth" has been announced in Azerbaijan with the support of the IDEA Public Union, Azernews reports.

The photo competition is dedicated to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The project is initiated by world-renowned photographer Reza Deghati, the founder of the "Reza Visual Academy."

"Children's Eye on Earth" is not just a photo contest, but also a call for the future generation to contribute to environmental education and advocacy. Children and adolescents under the age of 18 from around the world are invited to present their unique perspectives on the beauty of nature, pollution, and the problems created by climate change through photography.

Under the slogan "I love nature; I fear pollution," the competition encourages young people to capture captivating photographs that reflect their love for the environment and their concerns about the future of the planet.

The winning photographs will be exhibited at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku starting from November 11 as part of COP29.

Previous International Photo Contest "Children's Eye on Earth" gathered global attention by showcasing the artistic talents of young photographers and their awareness of environmental issues, demonstrating the unique and effective role of photography in education and art.

The competition aims to empower youth to take a stand in the protection of the environment and inspire change through the universal language of photography.

Regardless of their level of experience or skill in photography, children and adolescents up to age 18 from all countries can participate in the competition by submitting 1 to 20 photographs related to the theme (along with a brief description explaining the context and connection to the topic).

Submissions can be made online through the official competition website. Additional information and guidelines are available on the site. The deadline for applications is October 31.

The jury will evaluate the photographs based on creativity, relevance to the theme, and the ability to evoke thought and emotion.

