Garabagh mugham thrills audiences in Malaysia and Singapore [PHOTOS]

Garabagh mugham ensemble has successfully performed in Malaysia and Singapore, Azernews reports.

The initiative was organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan in collaboration with compatriots living in these countries.

Garabagh mugham ensemble, led by mugham singer, People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov, along with People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar), Honored Artists Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha) and Khamran Karimov (naghara), as well as mugham singer Chinara Malikzade delighted music lovers with mughams, tasnifs, and folk songs.

At the events, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov highly assessed the close integration of our compatriots into local society and their active role in promoting Azerbaijani realities and the country's rich cultural heritage.

He underlined that the Diaspora occupies a special place in the development of relations between the two countries.

Discussions were held on further fruitful activities and project implementation aimed at promoting Azerbaijan.

Note that Azerbaijanis living in Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, and South Korea also participated in the meetings.

